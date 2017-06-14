Taiwan down to 20 allies as Beijing tightens the screws

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Panama's switching of diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China, Taiwan is left now with just 20 countries that extend it diplomatic recognition. Below is a look at recent developments in Taiwan's diplomatic relations:

Taiwan's recent losses can trace back to 2007, as Costa Rica became the first of Taiwan's Central American partners to switch allegiances. The action was later followed by the African nations Malawi in 2008 and Gambia in 2013.

Formal ties between China and Gambia weren't formed until Beijing announced its new diplomatic relations with the western African state in 2016.

Although China diminished the diplomatic pressure on Taiwan during the 2008-2016 term of China-friendly President Ma Ying-Jeou, its overall strategy of narrowing Taiwan's breathing space has continued persistently.

In 2016, the tiny African country Sao Tome and Principe switched ties to China, marking a warning shot after the President Tsai Ing-wen took office on May.

The progressive attrition has now left Taiwan with six allies in Central and South America, six in the Asia Pacific region, five allies in Caribbean, two allies in Africa, and the Holy See, Taiwan's sole diplomatic partner in Europe.

Experts worry about the domino effect after Panama's breakup with Taiwan. According to Margaret Myers, the director of the Latin America and the World Program at the Inter-American Dialogue, Nicaragua might be the next nation following Panama's act as the Chinese keep throwing economic investment at Latin America, CNA reported.

President Tsai responded to the diplomatic termination with Panama Tuesday, emphasizing that "Taiwan is a sovereign state. The sovereignty can not be challenged and exchanged."