Tuesday's Major League Baseball Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|004
|200
|101—8
|16
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|8
|0
Faria, Pruitt (7) and D.Norris; Estrada, Leone (4), Beliveau (6), Grilli (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_Faria 2-0. L_Estrada 4-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Featherston, Dickerson, Morrison.
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|204
|00x—6
|8
|1
Asher, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7) and C.Joseph; Holland, Swarzak (7), Kahnle (8), Beck (9) and Narvaez. W_Holland 5-6. L_Asher 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Davidson.
|Seattle
|210
|210
|001—
|7
|14
|1
|Minnesota
|047
|100
|71x—20
|28
|0
Bergman, Lawrence (3), Rzepczynski (7), Zych (7), C.Ruiz (8) and Zunino; Gibson, Duffey (7), Pressly (8) and J.Castro. W_Gibson 4-4. L_Bergman 3-4. HRs_Seattle, Dyson. Minnesota, Dozier, Rosario 3, Kepler.
|Texas
|000
|010
|120—4
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
N.Martinez, Leclerc (7), Kela (8), Bush (8) and Lucroy; Peacock, Harris (5), Devenski (7), Gregerson (8), M.Feliz (9) and McCann. W_Leclerc 1-1. L_Gregerson 2-2. Sv_Bush (8). HRs_Texas, Odor 2. Houston, Correa, Springer.
|New York
|000
|010
|100
|00—2
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|010
|01—3
|10
|1
Sabathia, Gallegos (5), Warren (7), Clippard (8), Holder (9), Shreve (9), Heller (11) and G.Sanchez, Romine; J..Ramirez, Petit (7), B.Norris (9), Morin (10), Middleton (11) and Maldonado. W_Middleton 2-0. L_Shreve 1-1. HRs_New York, Headley. Los Angeles, Young Jr..
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
|Miami
|000
|140
|30x—8
|11
|0
Cotton, J.Smith (6), Neal (8) and Phegley; Urena, Phelps (7), J.Garcia (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 5-2. L_Cotton 3-7. HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Stanton.
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|023—7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|003—5
|8
|1
Kershaw, P.Baez (8), Hatcher (9), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Bauer, Miller (6), B.Shaw (8), Otero (9), Logan (9), Goody (9) and R.Perez. W_Kershaw 9-2. L_Miller 3-1. Sv_Jansen (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig, Bellinger 2. Cleveland, Perez, Robertson.
|Arizona
|204
|000
|001—7
|16
|1
|Detroit
|000
|006
|000—6
|9
|0
Greinke, Hoover (6), Chafin (7), Bracho (7), Bradley (8), Rodney (9) and Mathis, Herrmann; Farmer, C.Bell (3), Rodriguez (7), A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Bradley 2-1. L_J.Wilson 2-2. Sv_Rodney (17). HRs_Arizona, Peralta, Drury, Goldschmidt. Detroit, Martinez.
|Philadelphia
|002
|001
|000
|000—3
|12
|0
|Boston
|111
|000
|000
|001—4
|14
|0
Lively, E.Ramos (8), Gomez (10), L.Garcia (12) and Rupp; Price, Scott (7), Boyer (7), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10), Abad (11) and Vazquez. W_Abad 2-0. L_L.Garcia 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr. Boston, Moreland.
|Kansas City
|002
|006
|000—8
|15
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
J.Vargas, T.Wood (8) and S.Perez; Blach, Gearrin (6), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_J.Vargas 9-3. L_Blach 4-4.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|032
|01x—6
|8
|0
Suter, Jared Hughes (5), W.Peralta (6), N.Feliz (8) and Bandy; Lynn, John Brebbia (6), Lyons (7) and Molina. W_Lynn 5-3. L_Suter 0-1. Sv_Lyons (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez 2.
|Colorado
|000
|010
|001—2
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|22x—5
|9
|2
Chatwood, Ottavino (7), Lyles (8) and Wolters; Cole, Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz. W_Cole 4-6. L_Ottavino 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen 2, Jaso.
|Chicago
|171
|002
|102—14
|15
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|002—
|3
|7
|0
Lester, Grimm (8), Pena (9) and Contreras, Schwarber; Wheeler, Smoker (2), Ramirez (6), Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lester 4-4. L_Wheeler 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Baez, Rizzo, Heyward, Happ, Bryant. New York, Duda, Walker.
|Atlanta
|000
|203
|000—
|5
|13
|0
|Washington
|300
|005
|11x—10
|14
|0
Dickey, L.Jackson (6), Krol (7), J.Ramirez (8) and Flowers; Ross, Gott (6), Romero (7), Kelley (9), O.Perez (9) and Wieters. W_Gott 1-0. L_Dickey 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Ruiz. Washington, Zimmerman 2, Murphy.
|Milwaukee
|001
|400
|030—8
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|110
|002
|100—5
|12
|0
Nelson, Hader (6), Jared Hughes (7), Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gonzales, John Brebbia (4), Cecil (5), Siegrist (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (8), Tuivailala (9) and Fryer. W_Jared Hughes 2-1. L_Rosenthal 1-3. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton, Aguilar, Shaw. St. Louis, Carpenter.
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|0
|San Diego
|201
|010
|11x—6
|12
|0
Feldman, B.Wood (6), Cingrani (7), Buchanan (8) and Mesoraco; Richard, Maton (9), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 5-7. L_Feldman 5-5. Sv_Maurer (11). HRs_San Diego, Cordero 2.