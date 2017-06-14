Tuesday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 004 200 101—8 16 1 Toronto 000 000 100—1 8 0

Faria, Pruitt (7) and D.Norris; Estrada, Leone (4), Beliveau (6), Grilli (8), Loup (9) and Martin. W_Faria 2-0. L_Estrada 4-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Featherston, Dickerson, Morrison.

___

Baltimore 100 000 000—1 9 0 Chicago 000 204 00x—6 8 1

Asher, Bleier (6), Yacabonis (7) and C.Joseph; Holland, Swarzak (7), Kahnle (8), Beck (9) and Narvaez. W_Holland 5-6. L_Asher 2-5. HRs_Chicago, Davidson.

___

Seattle 210 210 001— 7 14 1 Minnesota 047 100 71x—20 28 0

Bergman, Lawrence (3), Rzepczynski (7), Zych (7), C.Ruiz (8) and Zunino; Gibson, Duffey (7), Pressly (8) and J.Castro. W_Gibson 4-4. L_Bergman 3-4. HRs_Seattle, Dyson. Minnesota, Dozier, Rosario 3, Kepler.

___

Texas 000 010 120—4 6 0 Houston 100 100 000—2 7 0

N.Martinez, Leclerc (7), Kela (8), Bush (8) and Lucroy; Peacock, Harris (5), Devenski (7), Gregerson (8), M.Feliz (9) and McCann. W_Leclerc 1-1. L_Gregerson 2-2. Sv_Bush (8). HRs_Texas, Odor 2. Houston, Correa, Springer.

___

New York 000 010 100 00—2 7 1 Los Angeles 000 100 010 01—3 10 1

(11 innings)

Sabathia, Gallegos (5), Warren (7), Clippard (8), Holder (9), Shreve (9), Heller (11) and G.Sanchez, Romine; J..Ramirez, Petit (7), B.Norris (9), Morin (10), Middleton (11) and Maldonado. W_Middleton 2-0. L_Shreve 1-1. HRs_New York, Headley. Los Angeles, Young Jr..

___

INTERLEAGUE Oakland 010 000 000—1 3 0 Miami 000 140 30x—8 11 0

Cotton, J.Smith (6), Neal (8) and Phegley; Urena, Phelps (7), J.Garcia (8), A.Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Urena 5-2. L_Cotton 3-7. HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Stanton.

___

Los Angeles 020 000 023—7 12 0 Cleveland 001 010 003—5 8 1

Kershaw, P.Baez (8), Hatcher (9), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Bauer, Miller (6), B.Shaw (8), Otero (9), Logan (9), Goody (9) and R.Perez. W_Kershaw 9-2. L_Miller 3-1. Sv_Jansen (12). HRs_Los Angeles, Puig, Bellinger 2. Cleveland, Perez, Robertson.

___

Arizona 204 000 001—7 16 1 Detroit 000 006 000—6 9 0

Greinke, Hoover (6), Chafin (7), Bracho (7), Bradley (8), Rodney (9) and Mathis, Herrmann; Farmer, C.Bell (3), Rodriguez (7), A.Wilson (8), J.Wilson (9) and Avila. W_Bradley 2-1. L_J.Wilson 2-2. Sv_Rodney (17). HRs_Arizona, Peralta, Drury, Goldschmidt. Detroit, Martinez.

___

Philadelphia 002 001 000 000—3 12 0 Boston 111 000 000 001—4 14 0

(12 innings)

Lively, E.Ramos (8), Gomez (10), L.Garcia (12) and Rupp; Price, Scott (7), Boyer (7), Kimbrel (9), Hembree (10), Abad (11) and Vazquez. W_Abad 2-0. L_L.Garcia 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr. Boston, Moreland.

___

Kansas City 002 006 000—8 15 0 San Francisco 010 000 000—1 5 0

J.Vargas, T.Wood (8) and S.Perez; Blach, Gearrin (6), Strickland (8), S.Dyson (9) and Posey, Hundley. W_J.Vargas 9-3. L_Blach 4-4.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 6 0 St. Louis 000 032 01x—6 8 0

Suter, Jared Hughes (5), W.Peralta (6), N.Feliz (8) and Bandy; Lynn, John Brebbia (6), Lyons (7) and Molina. W_Lynn 5-3. L_Suter 0-1. Sv_Lyons (1). HRs_St. Louis, Martinez 2.

___

Colorado 000 010 001—2 4 0 Pittsburgh 000 100 22x—5 9 2

Chatwood, Ottavino (7), Lyles (8) and Wolters; Cole, Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz. W_Cole 4-6. L_Ottavino 0-1. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen 2, Jaso.

___

Chicago 171 002 102—14 15 0 New York 100 000 002— 3 7 0

Lester, Grimm (8), Pena (9) and Contreras, Schwarber; Wheeler, Smoker (2), Ramirez (6), Edgin (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lester 4-4. L_Wheeler 3-4. HRs_Chicago, Baez, Rizzo, Heyward, Happ, Bryant. New York, Duda, Walker.

___

Atlanta 000 203 000— 5 13 0 Washington 300 005 11x—10 14 0

Dickey, L.Jackson (6), Krol (7), J.Ramirez (8) and Flowers; Ross, Gott (6), Romero (7), Kelley (9), O.Perez (9) and Wieters. W_Gott 1-0. L_Dickey 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Ruiz. Washington, Zimmerman 2, Murphy.

___

Milwaukee 001 400 030—8 11 0 St. Louis 110 002 100—5 12 0

Nelson, Hader (6), Jared Hughes (7), Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gonzales, John Brebbia (4), Cecil (5), Siegrist (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (8), Tuivailala (9) and Fryer. W_Jared Hughes 2-1. L_Rosenthal 1-3. Sv_Knebel (9). HRs_Milwaukee, Broxton, Aguilar, Shaw. St. Louis, Carpenter.

___

Cincinnati 000 000 002—2 9 0 San Diego 201 010 11x—6 12 0

Feldman, B.Wood (6), Cingrani (7), Buchanan (8) and Mesoraco; Richard, Maton (9), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Richard 5-7. L_Feldman 5-5. Sv_Maurer (11). HRs_San Diego, Cordero 2.