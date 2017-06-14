|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|24
|.613
|—
|Boston
|36
|28
|.563
|3
|Tampa Bay
|35
|32
|.522
|5½
|Baltimore
|31
|32
|.492
|7½
|Toronto
|31
|33
|.484
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|28
|.541
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|30
|.508
|2
|Detroit
|30
|33
|.476
|4
|Kansas City
|29
|34
|.460
|5
|Chicago
|28
|35
|.444
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|34
|34
|.500
|11
|Texas
|32
|32
|.500
|11
|Seattle
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Oakland
|27
|37
|.422
|16
___
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1
Arizona 7, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5
Miami 8, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 20, Seattle 7
Texas 4, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1