American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/14 15:19
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 24 .613
Boston 36 28 .563 3
Tampa Bay 35 32 .522
Baltimore 31 32 .492
Toronto 31 33 .484 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 33 28 .541
Cleveland 31 30 .508 2
Detroit 30 33 .476 4
Kansas City 29 34 .460 5
Chicago 28 35 .444 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 22 .667
Los Angeles 34 34 .500 11
Texas 32 32 .500 11
Seattle 32 34 .485 12
Oakland 27 37 .422 16

___

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Arizona 7, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Philadelphia 3, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Cleveland 5

Miami 8, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 20, Seattle 7

Texas 4, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Kansas City 8, San Francisco 1