BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

SINGAPORE-LEE FAMILY FEUD — A lengthy tussle heated up between Singapore's prime minister and his siblings over the last wishes of their father, the founding leader of the city-state. By Annabelle Liang. Sent 470 words.

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA — An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison is finally home but in a coma and undergoing treatment at an Ohio hospital where he was taken shortly after arriving on U.S. soil. By Matthew Lee, Matthew Pennington and Dake Kang. Sent 760 words, photos, video.

NORTH KOREA-RODMAN — Dennis Rodman's visit to North Korea has been uncharacteristically low-key so far. On the agenda? Bowling and a visit to the zoo. There is no clear sign that the former NBA bad boy will meet leader Kim Jong Un. By Eric Talmadge. Sent 390 words, photos, video.

AUSTRALIAN-PAPUA NEW GUINEA — Australia reached a settlement with more than 1,900 asylum seekers who sued over their treatment at an immigration camp in Papua New Guinea, a minister and lawyers said. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 480 words.

CHINA-TAIWAN — China reasserted its hard line on Taiwan following Panama's switching of diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Sent 390 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-MILITANT SIEGE — The Philippine government learned days in advance of a plan by militants aligned with the Islamic State group to lay siege to a southern city and staged an army raid on a militant hideout that prevented a bigger and deadlier attack, officials said. Sent 650 words, photos.

ISRAEL-NEW ZEALAND — Israel and New Zealand say they've resolved a diplomatic crisis over a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlements, although exactly how far New Zealand went to appease Israel remains unclear. By Nick Perry. Sent 350 words.

CHINA-PAKISTAN-ABDUCTED CHINESE — China will investigate claims that two of its citizens were engaged in illegal preaching before they were killed by Islamic extremists in Pakistan. Sent 250 words.

JAPAN-CROWN PRINCE — Japanese Crown Prince Naruhito pledged to devote himself to the role of emperor, like his father, when he assumes the Chrysanthemum Throne. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 420 words, photos.

SKOREA-FILM-NETFLIX — South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho has an answer to where the controversy over the theatrical releases of Netflix movies started: his cinematic ambition. Bong said Netflix never pushed for the theatrical release of his "Okja," but he did so himself so people could see it on the big screen. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 640 words, photos.

WCUP 2018-WORKERS' RIGHTS — Workers building stadiums for next year's World Cup in Russia have faced repeated abuses and routinely gone unpaid for several months, according to a report by Human Rights Watch. By James Ellingworth. Sent 670 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-TEN NETWORK — A major Australian television network, Ten Network Holdings Ltd., has appointed voluntary administrators as it struggles with debt and shrinking advertising revenue. Sent 130 words, developing.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were lower following Wall Street's tech-driven rise as investors waited for word from the U.S. Federal Reserve on a possible interest rate hike. By Joe McDonald. Sent 650 words, photos.

