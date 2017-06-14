Qatar pulls all its troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar says it has pulled all its troops from the border of Djibouti and Eritrea, two East African nations who have a long-running dispute over the territory.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it informed Djibouti's government it had withdrawn its peacekeeping troops.

An Eritrean opposition official says the Qatari troops numbered 450. Eritrea's top diplomat to the African Union told The Associated Press: "We don't want any confrontation with Djibouti. We don't want to take any of Djibouti's land."

Doha mediated the conflict between the two countries in 2010. Gulf nations have stationed troops in both East African countries.

Qatar's move comes amid a diplomatic dispute between it and other Arab nations over allegations that it funds extremist groups. Qatar denies the allegations.