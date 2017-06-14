Nicaraguan master's student steals phone on MRT, says his was 'broken'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a Nicaraguan master's student was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a female passenger on the Taipei MRT, he claimed that he had taken the phone to make an urgent call as his phone was "broken."

At 11 p.m. on Sunday evening, as the southbound MRT's Bannan line rolled into Longshan Temple station, a 25-year-old Nicaraguan master's student from National Taipei University of Technology (NTUT) allegedly, who was identified by the Chinese version of his surname Ku (古), suddenly grabbed a cell phone out of the hands of a 35-year-old female passenger surnamed Chang (張).

Chang, along with a male bystander immediately gave chase and the two we able to capture the master's student who confidently said "my phone is broken and I had an urgent call I needed to make to my friend."

Some people among the crowd of onlookers contacted station personnel to assist, while others called the police. The Nicaraguan national refused to cooperate with police, who then had to bring in a foreign affairs officer NTUT professors to help with the investigation.

The man insisted that he had not stolen the phone on purpose, but rather "borrowed" it to make a phone call to his friend. After he had been apprehended, he was taken to the police station on suspicion of robbery.