Plum out of luck: More heavy rain for Taiwan as rain front hovers

Taipei, June 14 -- Western Taiwan is likely to be drenched with heavy or extremely heavy rain in the coming days with the arrival of a plum rain front and the strengthening of southwesterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau said Wednesday.



The weather around Taiwan will be unstable starting Wednesday, and extended periods of rainfall or thundershowers are likely all over Taiwan, the bureau said.



Heavy rain is defined as accumulated rainfall exceeding 80 millimeters over a period of 24 hours and extremely heavy rain refers to accumulated rainfall exceeding 200 millimeters over a 24-hour period.



This plum rain front is expected to hover over Taiwan longer than previously forecast and could affect the island until June 20 or even June 23, according to the bureau.



The bureau warned of the potential for flooding during the period, and it urged people around Taiwan to take precautionary measures, such as clearing sewage systems and avoiding mountainous regions.



With the onset of heavy rains, temperatures will fall to 26-29 degrees Celsius in northern and central Taiwan, 26-30 degrees in southern Taiwan, 25-31 degrees in eastern Taiwan, and 24-31 degrees in Taiwan's outlying islands on Wednesday, the bureau predicted.



Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Wednesday that the plum rain front lingering near Taiwan and the accompanying southwesterly winds will lead to unstable weather from June 15 to 20, with its strongest impact to be felt from June 17 to 19.



The annual plum rains, usually seen in Taiwan in May and June, result from stationary plum rain fronts caused by the collision of continental cold air masses and Pacific warm air masses over Taiwan, Okinawa and southern China.