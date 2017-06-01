Court cuts jail term to 22 years for county chief's bribes from typhoon repairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taichung High Court cut a 30-year prison sentence to 22 years for former Nantou County Magistrate Lee Chao-ching (李朝卿) in a case of alleged bribes for post-typhoon reconstruction work. Appeals were still possible.

When in office, the Kuomintang politician reportedly pocketed a total of NT$19.48 million (US$644,000) as commission payments of between 10 and 15 percent on a total of 111 public projects, most of them the repair of roads after typhoons in the landlocked mountainous county.

Prosecutors raided Lee’s office in November 2012 and found a substantial amount in cash hidden inside a tea box. He was later impeached by the Control Yuan, which made it impossible for him to continue as county magistrate.

The Nantou District Court sentenced Lee to 30 years in prison, but on Wednesday the Taichung High Court cut the jail term to 22 years. A relative of his wife who was accused of acting as a middleman saw his sentence cut to 20 years from 22 years, while the suspended sentences of three county government officials were maintained.

Lee did not appear in court for the verdict, but his attorney expressed dissatisfaction and said an appeal was certain. He said the lower officials and the business people who paid the commissions were trying to obtain suspended sentences by unfairly blaming their superior, the former county chief.