BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/14 13:18
WNBA standings

By The Associated Press

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 7 3 .700
New York 6 3 .667 ½
Atlanta 5 4 .556
Connecticut 3 5 .375 3
Indiana 4 6 .400 3
Chicago 2 7 .222
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 0 1.000
Los Angeles 6 3 .667 3
Phoenix 5 4 .556 4
Seattle 5 5 .500
Dallas 4 7 .364 6
San Antonio 0 9 .000 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 97, Dallas 87

Atlanta 91, Seattle 86, OT

Wednesday's Game

New York at Connecticut