BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Atlanta
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Connecticut
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Chicago
|2
|7
|.222
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Phoenix
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Seattle
|5
|5
|.500
|4½
|Dallas
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|San Antonio
|0
|9
|.000
|9
___
|Tuesday's Games
Los Angeles 97, Dallas 87
Atlanta 91, Seattle 86, OT
|Wednesday's Game
New York at Connecticut