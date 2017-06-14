Rodman's N. Korea trip off to uncharacteristic low-key start

Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, left, towers over North Korean children during his visit to Mangyongdae, the birth place of l
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second right, towers over North Korean children during his visit to Mangyongdae, the birth pl
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports ve
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, arrives at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, Nort
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, poses with his entourage upon arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon his arriva
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports ve
In this undated photo published on Sept. 7, 2013, on the homepage of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, North Korean leader Kim Jon
This combination of file photos shows former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 20, 2013, left, and No
U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon talks to journalists after meeting with Japan's National Security Council Chief Shotaro Yac
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman sings Happy Birthday to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013, file photo, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, watches from courtside during a practice s
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, North Koreans look down from a balcony as former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman enters the
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2014, file photo, a bottle of vodka with handmade illustrations of Rodman with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, Dennis Rodman bows to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, after singi
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2014, file photo, Dennis Rodman waves to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seated above in the stands, after sing
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013, file photo, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman leaves a sports arena after a practice session for N
In this Jan. 8, 2014 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with former NBA player
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center right, talks to North Korea's Pothonggang womens basketball team during his visit to C
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman is seen in silhouette as he arrives at the Koryo hotel Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang,
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman arrives at the Koryo hotel Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman's curre
PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Dennis Rodman's visit to North Korea has been uncharacteristically low-key so far. On the agenda? Bowling and a visit to the zoo.
The former NBA bad boy met a women's basketball team at a gym Wednesday and visited the birthplace of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung.
There was no clear sign that he would meet leader Kim Jong Un, as he did on previous visits to the isolated country. He refused to answer questions after his morning outing.
His four past trips in 2013 and 2014 generated a storm of publicity, most of it unfavorable, and did little in terms of diplomacy.
U.S and North Korean officials say Rodman had nothing to do with the release Tuesday of imprisoned American student Otto Warmbier.