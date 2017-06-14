China investigating if slain pair was preaching in Pakistan

BEIJING (AP) — China says it is investigating claims that two of its citizens were engaged in illegal preaching before they were killed by Islamic extremists in Pakistan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said in a Wednesday statement that Chinese officials have yet to directly confirm the deaths.

The Chinese pair was abducted at gunpoint May 24 in the city of Quetta. Islamic State militants claimed the killings on Friday and released a video purporting to show their bodies.

Pakistani officials identified the victims Tuesday as 24-year-old Lee Zing Yang and 26-year-old Meng Li Si. They say they entered Pakistan on business visas but later began "preaching," without offering details.

China, a longtime ally of Pakistan, is investing billions of dollars in an economic corridor linking the Asian neighbors.