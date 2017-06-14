  1. Home
  2. Environment

Photo of the Day: Importance of marine conservation in Xiaoliuqiu

Take action to protect the environment if you want to be able to keep seeing sea turtles up close

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/14 10:52

A green sea turtle in waters off the island of Xiaoliuqiu, southern Taiwan next to a discarded cigarette pack. (Photo courtesy of Islander Divers)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An adult green sea turtle is spotted swimming in waters off the island of Xiaoliuqiu (小琉球), southern Taiwan next to a discarded cigarette pack.

Located off the southwest coast of Taiwan, Xiaoliuqiu is Taiwan's only large coral island. It is well known for its diverse ecosystem, and is also home to adult green sea turtles, with adult females coming ashore to nest during the summer months. 

To protect the beautiful marine ecosystem, visitors are advised not to apply sunscreen and not to touch the turtles when diving. Local diving instructors remind divers to remember the "3S's:" Stop, See and Slow. Stores and shops in Xiaoliuqiu are also trying to reduce the use of plastic bags and straws to respond to improve environmental conservation.
Photo of the day
Xiaoliuqiu
sea turtles
green sea turtles
marine conservation

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Beauty of Taiwan from above
2017/06/11 16:30
Photo of the Day: Air Force flying over Taiwan's highest summit
2017/06/10 15:21
Photo of the Day: Basalt landscape of Penghu's Siji Islet
2017/06/07 17:50
Photo of the Day: 'UFO clouds' spotted in southern Taiwan
2017/06/01 15:30
Photo of the Day: Skywalking in central Taiwan
2017/05/28 11:09