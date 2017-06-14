Photo of the Day: Importance of marine conservation in Xiaoliuqiu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An adult green sea turtle is spotted swimming in waters off the island of Xiaoliuqiu (小琉球), southern Taiwan next to a discarded cigarette pack.

Located off the southwest coast of Taiwan, Xiaoliuqiu is Taiwan's only large coral island. It is well known for its diverse ecosystem, and is also home to adult green sea turtles, with adult females coming ashore to nest during the summer months.

To protect the beautiful marine ecosystem, visitors are advised not to apply sunscreen and not to touch the turtles when diving. Local diving instructors remind divers to remember the "3S's:" Stop, See and Slow. Stores and shops in Xiaoliuqiu are also trying to reduce the use of plastic bags and straws to respond to improve environmental conservation.