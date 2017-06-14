Australia reaches settlement with suing asylum seekers

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has reached a settlement with more than 1,900 asylum seekers who sued over their treatment at an immigration camp in Papua New Guinea.

Australia refuses to resettle asylum seekers who arrive by boat and pays the impoverished Pacific island nationals of Papua New Guinea and Nauru to keep hundreds of them.

A trial by 1,905 asylum seekers currently or formerly kept at the camp at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea was scheduled to begin on Wednesday in the Victoria state Supreme Court. The asylum seekers were seeking damages for alleged physical and psychological injuries they argue they suffered as a result of the conditions on Manus Island, as well as for false imprisonment.

Their lawyer David Curtain told the court they had reached a settlement.