Taiwan closes embassy after Panama kowtows to Beijing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) told a press conference yesterday that in response to Panama's "caving in to" economic pressure from Beijing, Taiwan would immediately close its embassy, pull out all staff, cut all assistance, and terminate all bilateral and cooperation with the tiny Central American country.

"To safeguard our nation's sovereignty and dignity, we've decided to terminate diplomatic ties with Panama immediately," Lee said at a press conference while also expressing Taiwan's "deep anger and regret" toward Panama's decision.

Lee reiterated that Taiwan will not compete with Beijing in a battle of "checkbook diplomacy."

Despite 107 years of diplomatic relations between Panama and the Republic of China, Lee accused President Juan Carlos Varela of caving in to Beijing for "economic interests" and ignoring Taiwan's long years of support of it's overall development.

Lee said that Panama's jumping ship to Beijing was "most unfriendly" and accused the Central American country of "deceiving the Republic of China government to the last moment."