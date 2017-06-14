Yerry Mina nets 2 as Colombia beats Cameroon 4-0 in friendly

MADRID (AP) — Defender Yerry Mina scored twice to lead Colombia to a 4-0 win over 10-man Cameroon in an international friendly in Madrid on Tuesday.

The loss for Cameroon comes five days before it plays its first match of the Confederations Cup in Moscow against Chile.

James Rodriguez, who is likely leaving Spanish champion Real Madrid this summer, scored Colombia's opener at Alfonso Perez Coliseum.

Rodriguez then set up Mina's first goal by sending over a corner kick for the Palmeiras defender to head home near the half-hour mark.

Cameroon was reduced to 10 men when Robert Tambe was sent off early in the second half, before Mina struck with a second header, this time from a corner taken by Giovanni Moreno.

Jose Izquierdo finished off the victory with a late goal.

This was Colombia's second friendly in Spain in a week. It drew 2-2 with Spain's national side last Wednesday in Murcia.

Colombia next faces World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela on Aug. 31 and Brazil on Sept. 5.