New Jersey high school requiring extra sessions to graduate

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Students at a New Jersey high school where an audit found thousands of irregularities with electronic transcripts and attendance records say they've been told they have to do extra school work if they want to graduate.

Several Dwight Morrow High School students told WPIX-TV in New York that they have been staying about two hours late each day for additional classes. They also will have to attend a Saturday session this week.

Englewood school district Superintendent Robert Kravitz says the extra academic sessions were recently created to ensure that all students who want to graduate are in good academic standing.

The school's principal and nine other high-level district employees were suspended earlier this year after a review by an independent consultant turned up more than 3,000 graduation credit and grade changes in the previous year.