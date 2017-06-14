Indiana mother who killed 2 children faces new murder charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor has filed a new murder charge against an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to fatally smothering her two children.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards also filed a weapons charge against 30-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne in the September slaying of her former neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber.

Court documents say Pasztor has admitted shooting Macomber in the head and leaving his body in woods near her parents' home in Allen County.

Pasztor is due to be sentenced June 29 to 130 years in prison after pleading guilty but mentally ill to two counts of murder in the Sept. 28 deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. Police in Elkhart, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of Fort Wayne, found their bodies in Macomber's stolen car.