Palestine soccer leaders appeal to CAS over FIFA ruling

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Palestine soccer association has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA's decision to delay a ruling on the dispute over the presence of Israeli teams in the West Bank.

The PFA claims the presence of Israeli teams in the settlements breaks FIFA rules that bar a federation from holding games on another member's territory without permission.

FIFA passed a motion to delay a ruling on the matter at its congress in May, effectively postponing any decision until 2018. Israeli and Palestinian soccer leaders clashed verbally at the congress.

CAS said Tuesday that the PFA "requests that the decision not to vote on its proposal be declared null and void ... and that FIFA be ordered to immediately vote on the PFA's proposal."