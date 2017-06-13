7 won't graduate US Merchant Marine Academy amid team probe

KINGS POINT, N.Y. (AP) — A congressman says seven members of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy soccer team won't be graduating this weekend amid an investigation into possible sexual harassment.

Rep. Peter King says he doesn't have many other details about the investigation, which led to the team's suspension.

Newsday first reported the academy's superintendent, Rear Admiral James Helis (HEHL'-ihs), sent an email to students and faculty last week about the suspension.

The probe is being conducted by the Office of Inspector General in the U.S. Department of Transportation, the academy's overseer.

Last year, a program that places academy midshipmen on commercial vessels was temporary suspended amid concerns about sexual abuse and harassment.

Officials at the DOT and Merchant Marine Academy did not immediately comment.