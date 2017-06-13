Nantes receives permission to hire Claudio Ranieri

NANTES, France (AP) — The French soccer league has given permission to Nantes to hire former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian coach will reportedly sign a two-year deal.

Nantes had asked for a special dispensation because Ranieri has reached the coach's age limit of 65.

Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016 but was fired nine months later, will replace Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese coach left Nantes this month to take charge of FC Porto.

Ranieri also coached Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in his much-traveled career.