Police: Man who barricaded self is suspect in triple slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say an armed man taken into custody after an overnight barricade situation is a suspect in the slaying of a mother and her two adult daughters.

The 45-year-old man was removed from a home in Brunswick, south of Cleveland, early Tuesday morning.

Brunswick Police Lt. Robert Safran says a stun gun was used to subdue the man, who had a handgun.

The man is suspected in the deaths of the women whose bodies were found Sunday night at a home in nearby North Royalton. Police say the women may have died a day before their bodies were found.

No information has been released about a motive.