Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau announces ‘2017 Taiwan Fun on the Tropic of Cancer’ activities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Continuing the success of last year’s edition, Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has announced “2017 Taiwan Fun on the Tropic of Cancer” activities, starting on June 17.

This year the bureau has cooperated with such sectors as marketing, 3C, the media, travel, finance, and gourmet foods to launch a great variety of activities.

The bureau said that it has joined forces with Chiayi County, Kaohsiung City and Penghu County as well as five national scenic area administrations and a variety of businesses in the tourism industry to offer discounts.

The five national scenic areas are the East Coast, East Rift Valley, Siraya, Southwest Coast, and Penghu, according to the bureau.

The bureau urged the public to participate in eight theme activities to be held around the country over the summer.

In addition, Taiwan Tour Bus operators have planned out nine summer routes in conjunction with “2017 Taiwan Fun on the Tropic of Cancer”.

This year’s series activities will run from June 17 through September 30. Please visit the activity website for more information.