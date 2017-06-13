Trump to host new South Korean president at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome the president of South Korea to the White House in late June.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will host President Moon Jae-in for two days of meetings beginning June 29.

The White House says Trump and Moon "will also coordinate on North Korea-related issues, including countering the growing North Korean nuclear and missile threats."

The two leaders will also discuss ways to advance economic cooperation between their two countries.

Moon assumed presidential duties last month after the National Election Commission declared him winner of a presidential by-election to replace ousted leader Park Geun-hye, who now awaits a corruption trial in jail.

