Griezmann extends Atletico contract amid links with United

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract at Atletico Madrid by an extra season, tying the France forward to the Spanish club through June 2022.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United and made comments in the media saying his future was unclear.

In a club statement announcing his contract extension, the 26-year-old Griezmann says he wanted to "apologize to the people who misunderstood my statements. Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there (wasn't) any."

Atletico is currently banned from registering new players after breaching FIFA rules over the signing of minors.