Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Some sun, a t-storm;84;76;SW;7;86%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;100;84;Sunny and very warm;107;89;NE;5;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;93;65;Not as warm;82;65;W;14;46%;57%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;86;71;Sunny and very warm;84;68;ESE;6;53%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Partly sunny;75;57;E;5;59%;8%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;47;Decreasing clouds;58;45;SSW;6;65%;36%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Sunny and pleasant;92;74;SE;7;37%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;80;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;63;SE;11;27%;33%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;73;62;Humid with some sun;76;67;NE;7;82%;14%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;86;68;Mostly sunny;91;66;SSE;6;43%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;61;55;A morning shower;59;46;SSW;19;58%;40%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;82;Sunny and hot;114;77;NW;9;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;94;74;A shower or t-storm;93;73;E;4;69%;67%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A t-storm in spots;84;69;WSW;11;71%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;94;78;A stray thunderstorm;93;77;WSW;6;68%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;84;69;Partly sunny;83;71;WSW;9;53%;1%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;82;63;Sunny and warmer;95;70;NW;9;23%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny;86;61;Partly sunny;80;60;NW;7;44%;19%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;69;52;Partial sunshine;72;52;NW;7;52%;24%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;64;49;Mostly cloudy;62;50;SE;6;78%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;56;Sunny and nice;82;56;ESE;8;53%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;83;57;Some sun, pleasant;79;56;NNE;10;41%;3%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;71;53;Lots of sun, nice;77;60;E;6;53%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;87;64;Partly sunny;83;62;NE;5;52%;31%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;NNW;9;35%;6%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;52;Inc. clouds;65;55;NNE;8;81%;2%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;88;63;A shower in spots;86;63;WSW;6;35%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;74;60;Mostly sunny;80;63;W;8;54%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;74;Plenty of sunshine;95;70;N;9;31%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Mostly cloudy;63;53;NNW;6;81%;63%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;70;A shower or t-storm;80;69;S;3;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;102;86;A t-storm in spots;101;84;SSW;9;50%;74%;9

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;S;8;65%;83%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;79;A t-storm or two;86;79;SW;9;79%;92%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;65;51;Clouds and sun;66;54;NW;9;61%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;83;74;Turning cloudy;82;75;NW;14;77%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;90;76;Partial sunshine;91;76;S;10;66%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;86;73;A shower;87;74;SSE;11;75%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Some sun;109;82;A p.m. t-storm;106;82;WSW;7;32%;56%;11

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cooler;79;51;Mostly sunny;85;52;NNW;7;20%;9%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;79;SSE;8;75%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;90;69;Sunshine and nice;89;70;SSE;5;56%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;66;52;Mostly cloudy;66;53;SSW;11;69%;69%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;68;Partly sunny, warm;94;68;N;9;20%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;77;68;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;WSW;5;74%;6%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SE;5;78%;74%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;49;Increasing clouds;77;50;NE;5;57%;32%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;5;78%;58%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;62;45;Mostly sunny;63;45;NNE;12;50%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;79;Periods of rain;92;78;SW;9;75%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;Morning downpours;88;82;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;SSW;10;77%;81%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;86;72;A couple of t-storms;85;72;ENE;12;66%;81%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, showers;84;71;Showers and t-storms;83;72;W;8;84%;78%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;100;79;Mostly sunny, warm;104;79;NNE;13;29%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;75;62;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;ENE;7;65%;23%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;7;69%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;104;82;Sunny and very warm;98;82;N;10;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;38;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;NNW;6;31%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;97;57;Mostly sunny, warm;94;60;NNW;5;9%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;91;85;Areas of low clouds;94;85;WSW;11;62%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;84;66;A stray thunderstorm;84;67;SW;5;68%;56%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, hot;111;86;Sunny and very warm;111;86;S;11;21%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;73;54;A shower;66;51;WNW;15;48%;64%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;79;An afternoon shower;90;80;ENE;15;61%;65%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;85;69;Clearing;84;69;WSW;4;64%;28%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy and very warm;100;81;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;S;7;74%;56%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;75;A thunderstorm;89;76;NE;4;79%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;58;24;Plenty of sunshine;58;30;NNE;6;28%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;WSW;6;81%;78%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;Sun and some clouds;70;61;SSE;8;71%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;87;65;Sunny and nice;81;62;NNW;7;61%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;72;57;Mostly sunny, warm;76;56;SSE;8;53%;15%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;80;60;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;SSE;6;46%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;69;Clouds and sun, nice;80;69;ENE;6;76%;5%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;98;71;Very hot;101;72;WNW;6;27%;41%;9

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;81;Some sun, pleasant;87;79;SW;7;68%;21%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;88;78;Rainy times;87;77;SE;6;76%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;W;7;68%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;58;43;Some sun;59;48;N;10;76%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;81;59;A t-storm in spots;77;57;N;6;52%;75%;15

Miami, United States;Thundershower;87;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;E;9;71%;82%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;63;51;Spotty showers;60;43;NNW;14;80%;63%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;92;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;S;10;70%;80%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;61;46;Low clouds;62;51;NNE;7;83%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;81;54;Sunny and pleasant;72;55;N;2;42%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;62;52;A few showers;62;46;WNW;10;78%;85%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;Rain and a t-storm;87;79;SSE;8;83%;87%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;77;55;Mostly cloudy;77;55;ESE;7;60%;44%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;94;70;Cooler with sunshine;79;60;SE;7;50%;2%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;87;65;A passing shower;84;67;W;11;47%;55%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;69;51;Partly sunny;75;55;ESE;4;60%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;76;55;Nice with sunshine;79;57;S;5;37%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;72;53;A shower;71;52;S;6;52%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;80;50;Increasing clouds;72;51;NE;7;44%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a t-storm;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;SE;13;76%;79%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;78;A shower or t-storm;86;77;SE;7;80%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;89;75;Heavy p.m. showers;89;75;ENE;7;79%;75%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;76;59;Lots of sun, warm;83;62;ENE;6;49%;26%;7

Perth, Australia;Becoming cloudy;73;55;A shower in the a.m.;69;50;SE;7;74%;60%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;94;76;A shower or two;94;76;WSW;6;64%;68%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;88;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SE;7;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;74;A p.m. shower or two;93;74;ESE;5;50%;60%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;74;53;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;N;6;39%;12%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;80;56;Mostly sunny, nice;85;59;SSW;8;48%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;71;51;A passing shower;70;49;SSE;8;64%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;78;66;N;7;68%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;85;76;Spotty showers;82;73;SSE;9;75%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds, a shower;57;50;A shower in places;59;52;ENE;7;60%;64%;3

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with showers;61;51;Sunshine and breezy;63;52;NW;15;62%;29%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;78;68;Rain and drizzle;73;67;NW;5;86%;83%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;109;83;Sunny and hot;114;83;ESE;7;4%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;88;61;Partly sunny;88;62;WSW;7;47%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;62;46;Variable cloudiness;60;45;NNW;14;62%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clear;67;53;Partly cloudy;69;55;W;10;57%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;63;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SSE;5;81%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;79;A shower in spots;87;79;SE;9;76%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;75;67;W;5;95%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;55;Partly sunny, nice;86;58;W;6;15%;10%;15

Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;64;41;Partly sunny;62;39;E;3;53%;21%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;N;6;71%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;93;61;Plenty of sun;87;60;NNW;6;54%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;61;50;A shower in spots;65;53;SSW;7;58%;74%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;WSW;6;49%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Showers around;73;68;Clouds breaking;79;68;ENE;8;70%;10%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;92;81;A morning t-storm;89;81;ENE;4;72%;65%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;85;61;Clouds and sun;84;61;NW;6;55%;62%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;79;A shower or two;85;79;E;12;77%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with some sun;59;45;Pleasant and warmer;71;51;WSW;7;46%;9%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;66;57;Mostly sunny;67;54;NW;7;70%;3%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy p.m. t-storm;94;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;72;N;8;84%;97%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;60;49;Mostly sunny;62;46;NW;9;56%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;97;72;A shower in spots;96;70;ENE;10;23%;50%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;81;60;Cloudy with a shower;80;62;N;9;58%;85%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;102;70;Sunny and not as hot;96;75;NE;8;16%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;83;70;Sunshine and nice;83;70;SW;10;44%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;90;66;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;SSE;4;41%;15%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;71;61;A little a.m. rain;77;63;ENE;10;60%;56%;7

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;76;63;A morning shower;69;58;ENE;15;59%;55%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Sunny and nice;87;73;ESE;10;52%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;Sunny and very warm;94;68;SSE;11;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, warm;82;59;Some sun, a shower;80;49;N;10;22%;40%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;61;48;A morning shower;62;51;E;5;56%;74%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;82;56;Partly sunny;78;53;NNW;7;40%;3%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;91;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;W;5;74%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;60;49;Spotty showers;64;43;NNW;13;72%;63%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;67;54;A passing shower;69;48;NW;15;56%;58%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;59;45;Mostly sunny, windy;53;45;SSW;26;54%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;77;SSW;6;85%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;89;56;A thundershower;86;57;NE;4;41%;77%;9

