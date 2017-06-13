Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 13, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Some sun, a t-storm;29;24;SW;11;86%;85%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;38;29;Sunny and very warm;41;31;NE;8;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;34;18;Not as warm;28;18;W;23;46%;57%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warm;30;22;Sunny and very warm;29;20;ESE;10;53%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;20;10;Partly sunny;24;14;E;9;59%;8%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Decreasing clouds;14;7;SSW;9;65%;36%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;24;SE;12;37%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;27;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;17;SE;17;27%;33%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;23;17;Humid with some sun;25;19;NE;11;82%;14%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;SSE;9;43%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;16;13;A morning shower;15;8;SSW;31;58%;40%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;28;Sunny and hot;46;25;NW;14;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A shower or t-storm;34;23;E;7;69%;67%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;WSW;18;71%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;WSW;10;68%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Partly sunny;28;22;WSW;15;53%;1%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;28;17;Sunny and warmer;35;21;NW;15;23%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;26;15;NW;11;44%;19%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;21;11;Partial sunshine;22;11;NW;12;52%;24%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;18;9;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SE;10;78%;55%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;28;14;ESE;14;53%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;28;14;Some sun, pleasant;26;13;NNE;16;41%;3%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;Lots of sun, nice;25;15;E;9;53%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;31;18;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;8;52%;31%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;NNW;15;35%;6%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;18;11;Inc. clouds;18;13;NNE;13;81%;2%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;31;17;A shower in spots;30;17;WSW;9;35%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;W;14;54%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;N;14;31%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;16;11;Mostly cloudy;17;12;NNW;9;81%;63%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A shower or t-storm;27;20;S;4;65%;66%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;39;30;A t-storm in spots;39;29;SSW;15;50%;74%;9

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;S;14;65%;83%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm or two;30;26;SW;15;79%;92%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;Clouds and sun;19;12;NW;15;61%;44%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;28;23;Turning cloudy;28;24;NW;22;77%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;32;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;S;16;66%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;30;23;A shower;31;23;SSE;17;75%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Some sun;43;28;A p.m. t-storm;41;28;WSW;12;32%;56%;11

Denver, United States;Sunshine and cooler;26;11;Mostly sunny;29;11;NNW;11;20%;9%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;26;SSE;13;75%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;32;21;Sunshine and nice;32;21;SSE;8;56%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SSW;18;69%;69%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;20;Partly sunny, warm;34;20;N;14;20%;3%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and humid;25;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;21;WSW;9;74%;6%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SE;8;78%;74%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;24;9;Increasing clouds;25;10;NE;7;57%;32%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;9;78%;58%;10

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;16;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNE;19;50%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;26;Periods of rain;33;26;SW;14;75%;74%;8

Hong Kong, China;Morning downpours;31;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;16;77%;81%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;30;22;A couple of t-storms;29;22;ENE;19;66%;81%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy, showers;29;22;Showers and t-storms;28;22;W;14;84%;78%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;38;26;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;NNE;20;29%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;ENE;11;65%;23%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;11;69%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;40;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;N;15;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;3;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;NNW;9;31%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;14;Mostly sunny, warm;34;16;NNW;8;9%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;33;29;Areas of low clouds;34;29;WSW;18;62%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;19;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;SW;9;68%;56%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy, hot;44;30;Sunny and very warm;44;30;S;17;21%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;23;12;A shower;19;10;WNW;24;48%;64%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;ENE;23;61%;65%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;29;20;Clearing;29;20;WSW;7;64%;28%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy and very warm;38;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;12;74%;56%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;NE;7;79%;65%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;15;-4;Plenty of sunshine;14;-1;NNE;10;28%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;WSW;9;81%;78%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Sun and some clouds;21;16;SSE;13;71%;7%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;30;18;Sunny and nice;27;17;NNW;11;61%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;14;Mostly sunny, warm;24;14;SSE;13;53%;15%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;SSE;9;46%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;20;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;ENE;9;76%;5%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;22;Very hot;39;22;WNW;10;27%;41%;9

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;SW;11;68%;21%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;31;25;Rainy times;30;25;SE;9;76%;86%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;W;11;68%;72%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and some clouds;15;6;Some sun;15;9;N;16;76%;6%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;N;10;52%;75%;15

Miami, United States;Thundershower;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;15;71%;82%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;17;10;Spotty showers;16;6;NNW;23;80%;63%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Showers around;34;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;16;70%;80%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;8;Low clouds;17;10;NNE;11;83%;0%;1

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;N;4;42%;2%;7

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;17;11;A few showers;17;8;WNW;16;78%;85%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;Rain and a t-storm;31;26;SSE;14;83%;87%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;25;13;Mostly cloudy;25;13;ESE;12;60%;44%;7

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Cooler with sunshine;26;16;SE;11;50%;2%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;31;18;A passing shower;29;19;W;17;47%;55%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer;20;10;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;7;60%;8%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;25;13;Nice with sunshine;26;14;S;8;37%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;22;12;A shower;22;11;S;9;52%;63%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Not as warm;27;10;Increasing clouds;22;10;NE;12;44%;0%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a t-storm;28;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;SE;21;76%;79%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SE;11;80%;78%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;ENE;11;79%;75%;9

Paris, France;Partly sunny;25;15;Lots of sun, warm;28;17;ENE;9;49%;26%;7

Perth, Australia;Becoming cloudy;23;13;A shower in the a.m.;20;10;SE;11;74%;60%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;34;25;A shower or two;35;24;WSW;10;64%;68%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;31;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SE;11;75%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;23;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;ESE;8;50%;60%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;N;9;39%;12%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partial sunshine;27;13;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;SSW;13;48%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;21;10;A passing shower;21;10;SSE;13;64%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;N;12;68%;9%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower;29;24;Spotty showers;28;23;SSE;15;75%;82%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds, a shower;14;10;A shower in places;15;11;ENE;11;60%;64%;3

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with showers;16;10;Sunshine and breezy;17;11;NW;24;62%;29%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Periods of rain;25;20;Rain and drizzle;23;20;NW;8;86%;83%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and hot;46;28;ESE;12;4%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;31;16;Partly sunny;31;17;WSW;11;47%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun and clouds;17;8;Variable cloudiness;15;7;NNW;22;62%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clear;20;12;Partly cloudy;20;13;W;17;57%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SSE;8;81%;86%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;SE;15;76%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;W;7;95%;84%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;W;9;15%;10%;15

Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;18;5;Partly sunny;17;4;E;5;53%;21%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;N;10;71%;75%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;Plenty of sun;31;16;NNW;10;54%;2%;8

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;16;10;A shower in spots;18;12;SSW;11;58%;74%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;WSW;10;49%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Showers around;23;20;Clouds breaking;26;20;ENE;13;70%;10%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;ENE;7;72%;65%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;30;16;Clouds and sun;29;16;NW;10;55%;62%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;19;77%;73%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with some sun;15;7;Pleasant and warmer;22;11;WSW;11;46%;9%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower;19;14;Mostly sunny;20;12;NW;12;70%;3%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A heavy p.m. t-storm;35;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;N;13;84%;97%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;NW;15;56%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sun, some clouds;36;22;A shower in spots;36;21;ENE;16;23%;50%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Cloudy with a shower;27;16;N;15;58%;85%;5

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;39;21;Sunny and not as hot;35;24;NE;13;16%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sunshine and nice;29;21;SW;16;44%;2%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;SSE;7;41%;15%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of rain;22;16;A little a.m. rain;25;17;ENE;17;60%;56%;7

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;25;17;A morning shower;21;14;ENE;24;59%;55%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Sunny and nice;31;23;ESE;16;52%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Sunny and very warm;34;20;SSE;17;34%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, warm;28;15;Some sun, a shower;27;10;N;16;22%;40%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;16;9;A morning shower;17;10;E;9;56%;74%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny;26;12;NNW;11;40%;3%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;W;9;74%;86%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A few showers;16;9;Spotty showers;18;6;NNW;21;72%;63%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;20;12;A passing shower;21;9;NW;24;56%;58%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;7;Mostly sunny, windy;12;7;SSW;41;54%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;29;25;SSW;10;85%;88%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;32;14;A thundershower;30;14;NE;6;41%;77%;9

