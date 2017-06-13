Spanish state prosecutor charges Ronaldo with tax fraud

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish state prosecutor has charged Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo with defrauding Spain's tax office of 14.7 million euros ($16.5 million) in unpaid taxes.

In a statement released Tuesday, Madrid's regional state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four accounts of tax fraud from 2011-14.

It says the Portugal forward "took advantage of a business structure created in 2010 to hide from fiscal authorities income generated in Spain from image rights."

Ronaldo's agency had previously said he was up to date on his taxes.