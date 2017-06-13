Beijing’s move to establish ties with Panama affects cross-strait stability: Tsai

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday responded to Panama’s switching of diplomatic ties to China on Tuesday, saying Taiwan will not compromise on its national interests, and Beijing’s suppression of Taiwan’s international space will only widen the distance between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela announced in a televised national address Tuesday the establishment of ties between Panama and China, adding that he’s convinced that China is “the correct country for our country.”

Panama is the second country to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing since Tsai took office in May last year, following the small west African nation of Sao Tome and Principe last December, reducing the number of countries that recognize the ROC as the representative of China to 20.

According to media reports, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Panama counterpart Isabel de Saint Malo in Beijing on Tuesday to sign a joint communiqué establishing ties.

Taiwan’s Foreign Minister David Lee (李大維) held an emergency press conference immediately after the announcement, that Taiwan is cutting off ties with the Central American nation, blasting Panama’s action as deceptive and inimical.

In her statement, President Tsai said Taiwan has made every effort to maintain regional peace and stability, while Beijing’s action has affected the current stable situation across the Taiwan Strait, and will not be accepted by the 23 million people in Taiwan.

“As Taiwan’s President, it is my greatest responsibility to safeguard our national sovereignty and dignity,” she said. “The tougher challenges we face, the more determined we will be,” she concluded.