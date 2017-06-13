Highlanders defeat British and Irish Lions 23-22

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions lost for the second time in four matches on their New Zealand tour when they were beaten 23-22 on Tuesday by an under-strength Highlanders team.

The Highlanders, lacking nine frontline players, set out to play the match at a frenzied pace and the Lions resistance to that style was fully tested.

But the Lions rallied and led 22-13 when captain Sam Warburton capped a strong comeback from injury with a try in 53rd minute, wading through tackles from a ruck 10 meters out. Center Jonathan Joseph and winger Tommy Seymour scored earlier tries as the Lions were goaded by the Highlanders into producing some of their best attacking form on tour.

The Highlanders recovered, though, with a try to Liam Coltman to make it 22-20 and Marty Banks slotted the winning penalty goal with seven minutes remaining.