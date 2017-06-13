Hong Kong escapes major damage as Typhoon Merbok changes its course

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong was spared any major damage as Typhoon Merbok pounded the city with heavy rain along with strong winds.

Typhoon Merbok showed mercy on the financial hub by moving further inland towards southern China on Tuesday.

All city offices, schools, financial markets and businesses resumed normal operations on Tuesday a day after thousands of workers had scurried home early as authorities hoisted the level 8 typhoon signal.

A level 8 storm signal means that winds with average speeds of 63 kmh (40 mph) or above are expected, with gusts possibly topping 180 kmh (110 mph).

The Airport Authority said late on Monday that more than 41 flights had been canceled and 275 were delayed.

After making a landfall on the eastern side of Mirs Bay it headed across Guangdong province. Hong Kong then lowered the storm signal to level 3 early on Tuesday.