DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions were beaten 23-22 by the Highlanders on Tuesday in the fourth match of their New Zealand tour:

____

Highlanders 23 (Waisake Naholo, Liam Coltman tries; Lima Sopoaga conversion, 2 penalties; Marty Banks conversion, penalty) def. British and Irish Lions 22 (Jonathan Joseph, Tommy Seymour, Sam Warburton tries; Dan Biggar 2 conversions, penalty). HT: 10-10.