British inflation rate rises to 4-year high of 2.9 pct

LONDON (AP) — The inflation rate in Britain has risen to its highest level in four years, hitting 2.9 percent in May from 2.7 percent in April.

The Office for National Statistics says rising prices for recreational and cultural goods and services, such as games, toys and hobbies were the main contributor to the increase in the consumer price index rate released Tuesday.

Inflation has been rising in recent months, driven by the drop in the pound since Britain voted last year to leave the European Union. The pound has fallen as much as a fifth against other currencies, making imports more expensive.

The increases were partially offset by falls in motor fuel prices, as well as air and sea fares, which were influenced by the timing of Easter in April this year.