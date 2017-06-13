UK leader holds talks with on government alliance

LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with a Northern Ireland-based party to see if they can together push through the Conservative Party's agenda after a disastrous snap election left her short of a majority in Parliament.

The talks Tuesday with the Democratic Unionist Party follows her apology to Conservative rank-and-file lawmakers in a meeting which signaled she would be more open to consultation, particularly with business leaders demanding answers about the details on Britain's departure from the European Union.

May is under pressure to take on a more cross-party approach to the negotiations surrounding Brexit. The Evening Standard, edited by ex-Treasury chief George Osborne, is reporting that Cabinet ministers have initiated talks with Labour lawmakers.