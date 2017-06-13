The Latest: UAE newspaper says fake site impersonated it

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Latest on developments related to the diplomatic crisis engulfing energy-rich Qatar (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

A state-owned newspaper in the United Arab Emirates is saying that a fake website attempted to impersonate it and publish fake comments attributed to Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince.

Al-Ittihad newspaper's editor-in-chief Mohammed al-Hammadi told The National newspaper of Abu Dhabi in an article published on Tuesday that the fake comments had Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayhan disparaging Kuwait and Oman for having "double standards."

Kuwait has tried to mediate in the crisis between Qatar and other Arab nations over Doha's alleged support of Islamists and its ties to Iran. Oman has stayed out of the conflict.

Officials in Doha say an alleged hack of the state-run Qatar News Agency in late May saw controversial comments attributed to its ruling emir published. That helped spark the crisis, which began June 5 when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic ties and started trying to isolate Qatar from the rest of the world.

___

8:45 a.m.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed hopes for a swift resolution of the crisis engulfing the energy-rich nation of Qatar.

Sharif's office issued a statement on Tuesday, following his return from Saudi Arabia. It quotes the prime minister as saying he hopes the dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors will be resolved soon.

It says Sharif's visit reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment for Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and quotes King Salman as saying the joint fight against terrorism is in the interest of all Muslims countries.

Pakistan has close ties with the kingdom but also business ventures in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and its allies severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar earlier this month, after accusing it of supporting terrorist groups, a charge denied by Doha.