BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

NORTH KOREA-RODMAN — Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flew back to Pyongyang for the first time in Donald Trump's presidency. He said he is "just trying to open a door" on a mission that he thinks his former "Celebrity Apprentice" boss would support. By Eric Talmadge. Sent 610 words, photos. With NORTH KOREA-RODMAN-THE LATEST.

PANAMA-CHINA-TAIWAN — Panama switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China, dealing a major victory to Beijing in its drive to isolate the self-governing island it claims as its own territory. By Louise Watt and Juan Zamorano. Sent 900 words, photos. With TAIWAN-LOSING ALLIES — Panama's switching of diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China leaves Taipei with just 20 countries that extend it diplomatic recognition. Sent 400 words.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a U.S. missile defense shield in the South. Sent 370 words, photo.

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-TRADEMARKS — The Ivanka Trump brand is pushing to protect intellectual property in China, winning approvals for four more trademarks despite repeated questions from lawmakers about whether she is using her position in the White House to help her company. By Erika Kinetz. Sent 590 words, photos.

INDONESIA-SECURITY — Indonesia is looking to set up joint patrols with the Philippines and Malaysia to prevent Islamic militants who have laid siege to a city in the southern Philippines from entering its territorial waters. Sent 350 words.

CAMBODIA SURROGACY — An Australian woman charged with providing commercial surrogacy services in Cambodia said she is a nurse and has never had any trouble with the law before. Sent 150 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-PACKAGE EXPLOSION — A South Korean professor was injured after opening a concealed explosive device brought to his university office in Seoul, police said. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 170 words, photos.

UBER-RAPE — An Uber driver was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a drunken woman who fell asleep in the back of his ride-hailing car in Sydney. Sent 100 words.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA-CHARGED — Australian and Chinese casino employees detained in China in October have all been charged with promoting gambling, their Australian employer said. Sent 260 words.

SKOREA-HYUNDAI MOTOR-NEW CAR — Hyundai Motor Co. is playing catch-up in the fast-growing sport utility vehicle market with its first subcompact SUV targeting Europe and North America. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 390 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were higher as investors brushed off a second straight session of big losses on Wall Street tech stocks a day before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 400 words, photos.

