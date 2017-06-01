Twister hovers off Taiwanese island for 6 minutes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A twister hovered off the island of Dongji (東吉) in the Penghu (澎湖) archipelago for six minutes Tuesday morning, the local weather station said.

As the country was facing a week of torrential “plum rain” widely expected to cause flooding, Penghu, halfway between Taiwan’s main island and China, witnessed some highly irregular weather of its own.

After thunderstorms around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Dongji weather station reported that a twister appeared over the sea 5 km eastward at 10:02 a.m. The dark column moved over a distance of 2 km from south to north during the following six minutes, officials said.

The phenomenon was partly the result of a tropical low-pressure area to the west and the approach of a rain front from the north, according to weather experts. In contrast to tornadoes often wreaking havoc in some parts of the United States, this twister emerged above the water and also disappeared above the water, without reports of any damage.

Dongji was the scene of a similar whirlwind about a decade ago, which forecasters ascribe to the small island’s position in the southern part of Penghu, where weather systems arriving from the south in spring and summer can be more violent.

Twisters over water are also called waterspouts, and consist of a spiraling funnel-shaped wind current connected to a large cumulus or cumulonimbus cloud.