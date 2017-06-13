Taipei Universiade ticket sales begin on Tuesday noon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Ticket sales of the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade, which will be held from August 19 to August 30, began at noon on Tuesday (June 13), the event organizer said Tuesday.

Ticket prices for the opening ceremony are divided into the three categories of NT$800 (about US$26), NT$2,000 and NT$3,500, while ticket prices for the closing ceremony are divided into the NT$500, NT$1,000 and NT$2,000 categories, the event organizing committee announced on Tuesday.

NT$800 and NT$500 tickets account for 80% of all opening ceremony and closing ceremony tickets, respectively.

The organizer offers people over the age of 65 half-price opening and closing ceremony tickets, according to the organizer. The organizer also offers free reserved admissions to physically or mentally challenged people, but applications need to be completed before July 12, the organizer said.

Sport event tickets (one-day pass) are sold at NT$200 and NT$300 (for finals) each, according to the organizer.

Seniors over 65 and children under 12 are eligible for half-price sport event tickets. Children under 6 who do not take a seat will get free entry into all the sport events. Sport event group tickets (at least 20 people) sell at 30% off the original price.

The sport ticket pre-sale discount of 20% off is available from now on until July 31. The pre-sale discount applies to concession tickets and group tickets as well.

All Taipei Universiade tickets begin sales at noon on Tuesday at the Universiade official ticketing system and three convenience store chains (7-ELEVEN ibon, Hi-Life Life-ET and OK mart OK.Go)

Nearly 10,000 athletes from 150 countries are expected to participate in the opening ceremony at the Taipei Stadium.