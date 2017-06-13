  1. Home
Petition to close Taroko mine picks up steam after Chi's death

Environmental group's petition to revoke ACC's 20-year mining rights in Taroko gains momentum after director's death

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/13 15:15

Chi Po-lin image of Taroko mine posted by Facebook user 多羅滿賞鯨.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A petition against the extension of the mining rights of a cement producer in Taroko is building steam, reaching over 100,000 signatures following the death of filmmaker and environmentalist Chi Po-lin (齊柏林) in a helicopter crash on Saturday. 

An image posted on Facebook of a deforested area of Taroko National Park damaged by mining activity from Asia Cement Corp. (ACC), which was a site featured in Chi's award-winning film "Beyond Beauty – Taiwan from Above" (看見台灣), has galvanized Taiwanese to sign a petition calling for a halt to the operations. 

Shortly after news had broken that Chi and two others had died in a helicopter crash in Hualien County Saturday, a whale-watching cruise operator (多羅滿賞鯨), who had taken Chi on a cruise, posted a panoramic photo the director had sent him recently on his Facebook page showing the side of a mountain badly scarred by ACC's mining operation.

The post included a screen capture of a conversation between Chi and the cruise operator and the image of the strip mine he had taken followed by the comment, "ACC - it has been dug even deeper now than it was when I filmed 'Beyond Beauty – Taiwan from Above' five years ago."


Screen capture posted by Facebook user 多羅滿賞鯨.


Panoramic photo of mine taken by Chi Po-lin. (Image posted by Facebook user 多羅滿賞鯨)

The photo, which has garnered over 10,000 likes and 3,200 shares, has heightened support for a petition by environmental group Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan  to revoke a 20 year extension given to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) to ACC's mining rights in Taroko.

Though on March 20 the Legislative Yuan's Economics Committee had passed a motion demanding the MOEA freeze any extensions of ACC's mining rights in the area for six months, pending environmental impact assessments on such mining activities, it was later revealed that the MOEA had granted ACC a 20-year extension on March 14 without out notifying the public. 

After the 20-year extension of ACC's mining rights came to light, the Citizen of the Earth launched a petition calling on MOEA to revoke its extension, which the group deemed as illegal. 

The demands of the petition are as follows:

1. Revoke the illegal 20-year extension of ACC's mining rights in Taroko National Park
2. Revise the "Black Box Mining Act"
3. Mineral rights need to be in compliance with Article 21 of the Indigenous Peoples Basic Law
4. The limits on mineral rights for mining companies need to be re-submitted for approval
5. Establish and implement the involvement of local residents in the program
6. Establish a comprehensive and open internet-based mining review system 

Those wishing to sign the petition can access it here
