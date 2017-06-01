  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan farmer wins prize with "fake" oolong tea from Vietnam

Farmer raised prices up to eightfold

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/13 15:08

Vietnamese tea sold by a Nantou farmer as the local product. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A tea farmer in Nantou County imported tea leaves from Vietnam and mixed them up with the local product to win second prize in a competition, allowing him to raise prices eightfold, investigators said Tuesday.

Allegations about “fake tea” first surfaced two years ago, but it was a new technology developed by the Council of Agriculture late last year which allowed the authorities to say with certainty that certain tea products originated from overseas instead of Taiwan.

A farmer named Lai imported tea leaves from Vietnam, mixed them with Taiwanese leaves, and succeeded in winning second prize in a tea judging competition in the Nantou County town of Lugu (鹿谷), reports said. The award eventually allowed him to sell the mainly Vietnamese tea leaves, worth NT$360 (US$11.9) a catty (台斤, 0.6 kg), as Lugu Dong Ting Oolong tea (鹿谷凍頂烏龍茶) at prices ranging from NT$1,000 (US$33) to NT$2,800 (US$92.6), according to investigators.

The alleged fraud helped Lai earn an estimated NT$5 million (US$165,000) in illegal profits, reports said. Investigators found 400 catty (240 kg) labeled as Taiwanese tea which in fact was 100 percent Vietnamese. In 2015, Lai had imported a total of 9,030 catty (5,418 kg) from Vietnam, of which he had sold 8,000 catty (4,800 kg), half of it labeled as an award-winning product.

Lai faced a prison sentence of up to five years, prosecutors said, adding they were still looking for further fraud cases and for victims.
oolong tea
Lugu
Nantou County
Vietnamese tea

RELATED ARTICLES

Districts of Kaohsiung and Nantou announce closures due to rain
2017/06/05 10:46
EMTs greatly moved by a little boy's thank-you note
2017/01/03 21:20