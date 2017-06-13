BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0402

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Judge, New York, .345; Trout, Los Angeles, .337; Garcia, Chicago, .333; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .328; Castro, New York, .325; Bogaerts, Boston, .318; Altuve, Houston, .317; Hicks, New York, .317; Hosmer, Kansas City, .314; Alonso, Oakland, .310; 1 tied at .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 54; Springer, Houston, 47; Castro, New York, 46; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 45; Gardner, New York, 44; Altuve, Houston, 40; Bautista, Toronto, 40; Bogaerts, Boston, 40; Correa, Houston, 40; 5 tied at 39.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 50; Judge, New York, 47; Sano, Minnesota, 46; Garcia, Chicago, 45; Pujols, Los Angeles, 45; Holliday, New York, 44; Mazara, Texas, 44; Smoak, Toronto, 43; Castro, New York, 41; Davis, Oakland, 41; 3 tied at 40.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 82; Castro, New York, 79; Altuve, Houston, 78; Garcia, Chicago, 77; Hosmer, Kansas City, 75; Andrus, Texas, 74; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Judge, New York, 72; 3 tied at 68.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 22; Lowrie, Oakland, 21; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Schoop, Baltimore, 19; Moreland, Boston, 18; Travis, Toronto, 18; Lindor, Cleveland, 17; 4 tied at 16.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 3; Garcia, Chicago, 3; Miller, Tampa Bay, 3; Sanchez, Chicago, 3; 20 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 18; Davis, Oakland, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 17; Moustakas, Kansas City, 17; Springer, Houston, 17; Alonso, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Sano, Minnesota, 15; 4 tied at 14.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 19; Dyson, Seattle, 16; Andrus, Texas, 15; DeShields, Texas, 14; Cain, Kansas City, 12; Altuve, Houston, 11; Betts, Boston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; 3 tied at 9.

PITCHING_Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 8-2; Santana, Minnesota, 8-3; Vargas, Kansas City, 8-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-2; 11 tied at 6-5.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.18; Santana, Minnesota, 2.20; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Severino, New York, 2.75; Sale, Boston, 2.97; Darvish, Texas, 3.03; Bundy, Baltimore, 3.05; Stroman, Toronto, 3.09; Cashner, Texas, 3.17; 1 tied at 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 126; Archer, Tampa Bay, 114; Darvish, Texas, 93; Estrada, Toronto, 90; McCullers, Houston, 89; Severino, New York, 84; Porcello, Boston, 82; Salazar, Cleveland, 77; Bauer, Cleveland, 76; Pineda, New York, 75; 1 tied at 74.