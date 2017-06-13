  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/13 14:00
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0229 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 23 .623
Boston 35 28 .556 4
Tampa Bay 34 32 .515
Baltimore 31 31 .500
Toronto 31 32 .492 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 28 .533
Cleveland 31 29 .517 1
Detroit 30 32 .484 3
Kansas City 28 34 .452 5
Chicago 27 35 .435 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 44 21 .677
Los Angeles 33 34 .493 12
Seattle 32 33 .492 12
Texas 31 32 .492 12
Oakland 27 36 .429 16

___

Monday's Games

Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 7

Seattle 14, Minnesota 3

Texas 6, Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Faria 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4)

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0)

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5)

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2)

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1)

Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6)

Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4)

Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-1)

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4)

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3)