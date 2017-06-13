BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|23
|.623
|—
|Boston
|35
|28
|.556
|4
|Tampa Bay
|34
|32
|.515
|6½
|Baltimore
|31
|31
|.500
|7½
|Toronto
|31
|32
|.492
|8
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Cleveland
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Detroit
|30
|32
|.484
|3
|Kansas City
|28
|34
|.452
|5
|Chicago
|27
|35
|.435
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Los Angeles
|33
|34
|.493
|12
|Seattle
|32
|33
|.492
|12
|Texas
|31
|32
|.492
|12
|Oakland
|27
|36
|.429
|16
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 7
Seattle 14, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Faria 1-0) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4)
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0)
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5)
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2)
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1)
Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6)
Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4)
Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (Peacock 3-1)
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4)
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3)