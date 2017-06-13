BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|240
|301
|022—14
|19
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|001
|000—
|3
|7
|2
Gallardo, Zych (7), Pazos (8), Cishek (9) and Zunino; Mejia, Wimmers (4), Boshers (6), Breslow (8), Gimenez (9) and J.Castro. W_Gallardo 3-6. L_Mejia 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino, Valencia.
___
|Texas
|020
|001
|030—6
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|010
|000—1
|2
|0
Darvish, Jeffress (8) and Chirinos; Musgrove, Devenski (5), Sipp (7), D.Diaz (8) and McCann. W_Darvish 6-4. L_Musgrove 4-5. HRs_Texas, Mazara.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|041—
|7
|13
|1
|Chicago
|024
|210
|10x—10
|14
|0
Miley, Jimenez (3), M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Castillo; Pelfrey, Petricka (4), Infante (7), Minaya (8), Swarzak (8) and K.Smith. W_Petricka 1-0. L_Miley 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini. Chicago, Smith, Davidson.
___
|New York
|001
|010
|120—5
|11
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|200—3
|5
|0
Tanaka, Clippard (7), Betances (8) and Romine; Meyer, Parker (5), Middleton (7), Alvarez (8), Norris (8), Pounders (9) and Maldonado. W_Clippard 1-3. L_Alvarez 0-3. Sv_Betances (6). HRs_New York, Judge. Los Angeles, Calhoun.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|400
|010
|000
|00—5
|14
|2
|Boston
|012
|100
|010
|01—6
|15
|2
Eickhoff, Neshek (7), Benoit (8), Fien (9) and Knapp; Porcello, J.Kelly (7), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9), Barnes (10) and Leon. W_Barnes 5-2. L_Fien 0-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi, Ramirez.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
|New York
|012
|100
|02x—6
|11
|1
Lackey, Duensing (6), Pena (8) and Contreras; deGrom and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 5-3. L_Lackey 4-7. HRs_Chicago, Russell. New York, Bruce, Cabrera 2.
___
|Colorado
|000
|001
|001—2
|11
|2
|Pittsburgh
|202
|001
|20x—7
|11
|0
Freeland, Oberg (6), Rusin (7) and Wolters; Taillon, LeBlanc (6), Watson (7), E.Santana (8), Marinez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Taillon 3-1. L_Freeland 7-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison.
___
|Atlanta
|303
|000
|023—11
|11
|0
|Washington
|221
|400
|001—10
|17
|2
Foltynewicz, Freeman (4), Hursh (6), Motte (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Strasburg, J.Turner (6), Romero (8), Albers (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Motte 1-0. L_Albers 2-1. Sv_Johnson (13). HRs_Atlanta, Adams 2, Markakis, Flowers, Kemp. Washington, Goodwin, Turner, Harper.
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|100—3
|8
|0
|San Diego
|160
|110
|00x—9
|14
|0
Arroyo, Brice (5), Wood (7), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Perdomo, Buchter (7), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges. W_Perdomo 1-3. L_Arroyo 3-5. HRs_San Diego, Cordero, Solarte.