BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Seattle 240 301 022—14 19 1 Minnesota 200 001 000— 3 7 2

Gallardo, Zych (7), Pazos (8), Cishek (9) and Zunino; Mejia, Wimmers (4), Boshers (6), Breslow (8), Gimenez (9) and J.Castro. W_Gallardo 3-6. L_Mejia 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Zunino, Valencia.

___

Texas 020 001 030—6 9 0 Houston 000 010 000—1 2 0

Darvish, Jeffress (8) and Chirinos; Musgrove, Devenski (5), Sipp (7), D.Diaz (8) and McCann. W_Darvish 6-4. L_Musgrove 4-5. HRs_Texas, Mazara.

___

Baltimore 000 200 041— 7 13 1 Chicago 024 210 10x—10 14 0

Miley, Jimenez (3), M.Castro (7), Brach (8) and Castillo; Pelfrey, Petricka (4), Infante (7), Minaya (8), Swarzak (8) and K.Smith. W_Petricka 1-0. L_Miley 2-4. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini. Chicago, Smith, Davidson.

___

New York 001 010 120—5 11 2 Los Angeles 100 000 200—3 5 0

Tanaka, Clippard (7), Betances (8) and Romine; Meyer, Parker (5), Middleton (7), Alvarez (8), Norris (8), Pounders (9) and Maldonado. W_Clippard 1-3. L_Alvarez 0-3. Sv_Betances (6). HRs_New York, Judge. Los Angeles, Calhoun.

___

INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 400 010 000 00—5 14 2 Boston 012 100 010 01—6 15 2

(11 innings)

Eickhoff, Neshek (7), Benoit (8), Fien (9) and Knapp; Porcello, J.Kelly (7), Scott (8), Kimbrel (9), Barnes (10) and Leon. W_Barnes 5-2. L_Fien 0-1. HRs_Boston, Benintendi, Ramirez.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 100—1 5 0 New York 012 100 02x—6 11 1

Lackey, Duensing (6), Pena (8) and Contreras; deGrom and d'Arnaud. W_deGrom 5-3. L_Lackey 4-7. HRs_Chicago, Russell. New York, Bruce, Cabrera 2.

___

Colorado 000 001 001—2 11 2 Pittsburgh 202 001 20x—7 11 0

Freeland, Oberg (6), Rusin (7) and Wolters; Taillon, LeBlanc (6), Watson (7), E.Santana (8), Marinez (9) and E.Diaz. W_Taillon 3-1. L_Freeland 7-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison.

___

Atlanta 303 000 023—11 11 0 Washington 221 400 001—10 17 2

Foltynewicz, Freeman (4), Hursh (6), Motte (8), Johnson (9) and Flowers; Strasburg, J.Turner (6), Romero (8), Albers (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters. W_Motte 1-0. L_Albers 2-1. Sv_Johnson (13). HRs_Atlanta, Adams 2, Markakis, Flowers, Kemp. Washington, Goodwin, Turner, Harper.

___

Cincinnati 200 000 100—3 8 0 San Diego 160 110 00x—9 14 0

Arroyo, Brice (5), Wood (7), Storen (8) and Barnhart; Perdomo, Buchter (7), Yates (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges. W_Perdomo 1-3. L_Arroyo 3-5. HRs_San Diego, Cordero, Solarte.