Pakistani PM hopes for swift solution to crisis over Qatar

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed hopes for a swift resolution of the crisis engulfing the energy-rich nation of Qatar.

Sharif's office issued a statement on Tuesday, following his return from Saudi Arabia. It quotes the prime minister as saying he hopes the dispute between Qatar and its Arab neighbors will be resolved soon.

It says Sharif's visit reaffirmed Pakistan's strong commitment for Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and quotes King Salman as saying the joint fight against terrorism is in the interest of all Muslims countries.

Pakistan has close ties with the kingdom but also business ventures in Qatar.

Saudi Arabia and its allies severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar earlier this month, after accusing it of supporting terrorist groups, a charge denied by Doha.