BC-BBN--NL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|New York
|29
|33
|.468
|8½
|Atlanta
|28
|35
|.444
|10
|Miami
|27
|35
|.435
|10½
|Philadelphia
|21
|41
|.339
|16½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Chicago
|31
|32
|.492
|1½
|St. Louis
|29
|32
|.475
|2½
|Cincinnati
|29
|34
|.460
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|35
|.453
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Los Angeles
|39
|25
|.609
|1
|Arizona
|39
|26
|.600
|1½
|San Francisco
|26
|39
|.400
|14½
|San Diego
|25
|40
|.385
|15½
___
|Monday's Games
Atlanta 11, Washington 10
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2
Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9, Cincinnati 3
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 1st game
Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2)
Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6)
Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0)
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3)
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5)
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2)
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1)
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 2nd game
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7)
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3)