BC-BBN--NL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/13 13:08
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 38 25 .603
New York 29 33 .468
Atlanta 28 35 .444 10
Miami 27 35 .435 10½
Philadelphia 21 41 .339 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 31 .516
Chicago 31 32 .492
St. Louis 29 32 .475
Cincinnati 29 34 .460
Pittsburgh 29 35 .453 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 41 25 .621
Los Angeles 39 25 .609 1
Arizona 39 26 .600
San Francisco 26 39 .400 14½
San Diego 25 40 .385 15½

___

Monday's Games

Atlanta 11, Washington 10

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2

Boston 6, Philadelphia 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 1st game

Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2)

Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6)

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0)

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3)

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5)

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2)

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1)

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 2nd game

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7)

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3)