  1. Home
  2. World

Video expert to take stand again in Ohio officer's retrial

By DAN SEWELL , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/13 12:16

Audrey DuBose, right, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her daught

Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, speaks on the witness stand during the third day of testimony in Ray Tensing's retrial Monda

University of Cincinnati police officer David Lindenschmidt, left, talks about his body camera during the third day of testimony in the

Audrey DuBose, left, the mother of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop, and one of her d

Grant Fredericks, a video analysis expert, shows Ray Tensing's body camera during the third day of testimony in Tensing's retrial Monda

CINCINNATI (AP) — A video analysis expert will take the witness stand again Tuesday in a police shooting retrial in Ohio.

Grant Fredericks was called by prosecutors in the murder retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing in the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist.

Fredericks on Monday testified that his frame-by-frame breakdown of Tensing's body camera footage doesn't support the white officer's claims that his arm was stuck in DuBose's steering wheel and that he was being dragged.

Tensing's attorney will question the Spokane, Washington-based expert Tuesday. The defense also plans to call a video expert witness when its case gets underway.

Tensing's first trial ended with a hung jury last November.