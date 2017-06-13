Tropical Storm Calvin lashes tourist spots in south Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin moved over southeastern Mexico early Tuesday, its rains and high winds lashing a stretch of coast dotted with tourist beach towns.

Mexico's National Water Commission reported that the storm touched land in the evening Monday just east of the town of Ayutla, in Oaxaca state.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm's center was about 40 miles (70 kilometers) west-southwest of Salina Cruz late Monday, and it was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) but was expected to weaken as it continued heading inland.

A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the coast from Salina Cruz to Laguna de Chacahua, and the center said further heavy rains and flooding were expected.

Forecasters said Calvin is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked the same area with torrential rains in early June.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.