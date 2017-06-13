BC-BKN--NBA Championship Appearances

  1. Home
NBA Championship Appearances

By  Associated Press
2017/06/13 11:51
NBA Championship Series Appearances

Franchise No. Record
Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 31 16-15
Boston Celtics 21 17-4
Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6
Phil-G.S. Warriors 9 5-4
New York Knicks 8 2-6
Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons 7 3-4
Chicago Bulls 6 6-0
San Antonio Spurs 6 5-1
Miami Heat 5 3-2
S.D.-Houston Rockets 4 2-2
Balt.-Wash. Bullets 4 1-3
Cleveland Cavaliers 4 1-3
St. Louis-Atl. Hawks 4 1-3
Portland Trail Blazers 3 1-2
Seattle SuperSonics 3 1-2
Dallas Mavericks 2 1-1
Milwaukee Bucks 2 1-1
New Jersey Nets 2 0-2
Orlando Magic 2 0-2
Phoenix Suns 2 0-2
Utah Jazz 2 0-2
Baltimore Bullets-x 1 1-0
Roch.-Cin. Royals-y 1 1-0
Chicago Stags 1 0-1
Indiana Pacers 1 0-1
Oklahoma City Thunder-z 1 0-1
Washington Capitols 1 0-1

x-franchise disbanded after the 1947-48 season

y-franchise now known as the Sacramento Kings

z-franchise was the Seattle SuperSonics