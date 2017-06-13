BC-BKN--NBA Championship Appearances,0181

NBA Championship Series Appearances

Franchise No. Record Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers 31 16-15 Boston Celtics 21 17-4 Syr.-Phil. 76ers 9 3-6 Phil-G.S. Warriors 9 5-4 New York Knicks 8 2-6 Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons 7 3-4 Chicago Bulls 6 6-0 San Antonio Spurs 6 5-1 Miami Heat 5 3-2 S.D.-Houston Rockets 4 2-2 Balt.-Wash. Bullets 4 1-3 Cleveland Cavaliers 4 1-3 St. Louis-Atl. Hawks 4 1-3 Portland Trail Blazers 3 1-2 Seattle SuperSonics 3 1-2 Dallas Mavericks 2 1-1 Milwaukee Bucks 2 1-1 New Jersey Nets 2 0-2 Orlando Magic 2 0-2 Phoenix Suns 2 0-2 Utah Jazz 2 0-2 Baltimore Bullets-x 1 1-0 Roch.-Cin. Royals-y 1 1-0 Chicago Stags 1 0-1 Indiana Pacers 1 0-1 Oklahoma City Thunder-z 1 0-1 Washington Capitols 1 0-1

x-franchise disbanded after the 1947-48 season

y-franchise now known as the Sacramento Kings

z-franchise was the Seattle SuperSonics