BC-BKN--NBA Championship Appearances

|Franchise
|No.
|Record
|Minneapolis-L.A. Lakers
|31
|16-15
|Boston Celtics
|21
|17-4
|Syr.-Phil. 76ers
|9
|3-6
|Phil-G.S. Warriors
|9
|5-4
|New York Knicks
|8
|2-6
|Fort Wayne-Det. Pistons
|7
|3-4
|Chicago Bulls
|6
|6-0
|San Antonio Spurs
|6
|5-1
|Miami Heat
|5
|3-2
|S.D.-Houston Rockets
|4
|2-2
|Balt.-Wash. Bullets
|4
|1-3
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|4
|1-3
|St. Louis-Atl. Hawks
|4
|1-3
|Portland Trail Blazers
|3
|1-2
|Seattle SuperSonics
|3
|1-2
|Dallas Mavericks
|2
|1-1
|Milwaukee Bucks
|2
|1-1
|New Jersey Nets
|2
|0-2
|Orlando Magic
|2
|0-2
|Phoenix Suns
|2
|0-2
|Utah Jazz
|2
|0-2
|Baltimore Bullets-x
|1
|1-0
|Roch.-Cin. Royals-y
|1
|1-0
|Chicago Stags
|1
|0-1
|Indiana Pacers
|1
|0-1
|Oklahoma City Thunder-z
|1
|0-1
|Washington Capitols
|1
|0-1
x-franchise disbanded after the 1947-48 season
y-franchise now known as the Sacramento Kings
z-franchise was the Seattle SuperSonics