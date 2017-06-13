Taiwan cuts ties with Panama as it switches allegiance to China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday the severance of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Panama, following the Central American nation’s abrupt announcement to establish ties with China.

Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela announced in a televised national address Tuesday the establishment of ties between Panama and China, adding that he’s convinced that China is “the correct country for our country.”

The incident strikes yet another blow to the already politically isolated Taiwan. The political shift would reduce the number of countries that recognize the ROC as the representative of China to 20.

Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) held an emergency press conference earlier to announce the nation’s cutoff of ties with the Central American nation, blasting Panama’s action as deceptive and inimical.

Lee said the ministry will withdraw its diplomatic mission from Panama and all diplomatic staff and technical specialists would leave Panama in the shortest period of time.

Despite Beijing’ suppression of Taiwan’s diplomatic space, the nation will remain unchanged in its determination to maintain regional peace and stability, and will continue to enhance the nation’s diplomatic relations with other allies, Lee said in his statement.