Panama establishes ties with China in blow to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Panamanian government has established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela said in a televised national address on Monday.

The president also announced on Twitter that “a moment ago,” the Panama’s Foreign Minister and China have met to finalize the negotiations.

China is the second-biggest user of the Panama Canal, the president said. According to Bloomberg report, he called Taiwan a great friend and that he hoped for a constructive reaction.

Varela said in the speech that he saw “a new era of opportunities,” adding that he’s convinced that China is “the correct country for our country,” the report said.

Taiwan’s Presidential Office’s comment on the incident is still yet to come.

Panama and the ROC have enjoyed diplomatic relations for 107 years. Last year, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen traveled to Panama and Paraguay as her first official state visit since taking office, where she attended a ceremony marking the completion of the expansion of the Panama Canal as well as to boost the nation’s Latin American ties.

This April, Tsai met with Panama's ambassador to Taiwan, Alfredo Martiz Fuentes, thanking him for his contribution to strengthening relations between the two nations.

The former ambassador had been appointed by President Varela as the new director general of the Social Security (CSS).

The move has sparked speculation suggesting there will be a change of diplomatic relations between the two, when the government of Panama did not appoint another official to replace the outgoing ambassador.

In his time as ambassador to Taiwan, Martiz managed to set up meetings between Taiwan’s President and a number of Panama’s high-level officials, including Panama City Mayor José Isabel Blandón Figueroa, the President of the Supreme Court of Justice José E. Ayú Prado, and the first lady of Panama, Lorena Castillo.

The political shift would reduce the number of countries that recognize the ROC as the representative of China to 20.