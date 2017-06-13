WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

BKN--NBA FINALS

OAKLAND, California — The Warriors can win their second NBA title in three years. They lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-1, as they did last year. But this time Golden State is fortified with Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green is not sitting out Game 5 with a suspension. By Janie McCauley. Game starts 0100 GMT.

CRI--SRI LANKA-PAKISTAN

CARDIFF, Wales — Pakistan was cruising towards the Champions Trophy semifinals at Sophia Gardens. Then it lost three wickets in five overs and captain Sarfraz Ahmed just had bowlers left to bat with. He survived two dropped catches to lead his team to a thrilling victory. By Brian Church. SENT: 650 words, photos.

GLF--US OPEN

ERIN, Wisconsin — The warm applause for Steve Stricker at every green of Erin Hills made Wisconsin's most popular golfer realize how much he would have been missing had he not qualified for the state's first U.S. Open. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 830 words, photos.

— GLF--US Open-Alternates — Davis Love IV, Ryan Palmer among six players added to field. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP

Emirates Team New Zealand speeds away from Sweden's Artemis Racing on Bermuda's Great Sound to make the America's Cup match and another showdown with nemesis Oracle Team USA. By Bernie Wilson. SENT: 560 words, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-ENGLAND

PARIS — France coach Didier Deschamps warns his players they are fighting for their places in the friendly against England on Tuesday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 540 words, photos.

TEN--ON TENNIS-NADAL AT WIMBLEDON

PARIS — Let others decide if Rafael Nadal is playing the best tennis of his career as he comes off a 10th French Open championship and 15th Grand Slam title. Those sorts of comparisons do not interest him. Wimbledon is on his mind. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 650 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— SOC--WCup-Asian Qualifying-Iran — Iran qualifies for 2018 World Cup after beating Uzbekistan. SENT: 140 words, photos.

— SOC--Juventus-Buffon — Buffon says next season will be last, unless Juve wins Champions League. SENT: 130 words, photos.

— HKN--Penguins-Back to Back — Penguins in historic company after Cup triumph. By Will Graves. SENT: 980 words, photos.

